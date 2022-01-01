Buffalo chicken salad in Painesville
Painesville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers 2 Beer Concord
7669 Crile Road, Painesville
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, diced celery, shredded cheddar jack cheese and crispy fried onion straws, served with blue cheese dressing.
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Concord/Painesville
9950 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Painesville
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Boneless wings, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses, lettuce.
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Perry
2736 N Ridge Rd, Perry
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Boneless wings, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses, lettuce.