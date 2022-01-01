Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Painesville

Go
Painesville restaurants
Toast

Painesville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers 2 Beer Concord

7669 Crile Road, Painesville

Avg 4.3 (1813 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.50
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, diced celery, shredded cheddar jack cheese and crispy fried onion straws, served with blue cheese dressing.
More about Burgers 2 Beer Concord
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Concord/Painesville

9950 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Painesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Boneless wings, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses, lettuce.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Concord/Painesville
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Perry

2736 N Ridge Rd, Perry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Boneless wings, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses, lettuce.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Perry
B ROX Grill and Swill image

 

B ROX Grill and Swill

2119 Mentor Avenue, Painesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.50
More about B ROX Grill and Swill

Browse other tasty dishes in Painesville

Quesadillas

Fish And Chips

Chicken Salad

Cobb Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Painesville to explore

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Willoughby

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Mentor

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Chardon

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wickliffe

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston