Cheesecake in Painesville
Painesville restaurants that serve cheesecake
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pub Frato Gastropub Concord
7548 FREDLE DR, Painesville
|Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse
|$9.50
A very light pumpkin mousse on a biscoff cookie crust with a hint of maple and fresh whipped cream. Serves 1-2.
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fairport Harbor Creamery
202 High St, Fairport Harbor
|PB Oreo Cheesecake Ice Cream Pie
|$22.00
Oreo crust, peanut butter cheesecake ice cream, oreos, ganache on top
|Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Pie
|$22.00
|Sammy/Peanut Butter + PB Pretzel Cheesecake
|$6.00