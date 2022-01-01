Chicken sandwiches in Painesville
Painesville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Pub Frato Gastropub Concord
7548 FREDLE DR, Painesville
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
maple buffalo +pickle + coleslaw + pickle whiskey brine
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
brie + honey + pesto + tomato + arugula + sourdough
Burgers 2 Beer Concord
7669 Crile Road, Painesville
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, zesty marinara, then topped with parmesan cheese. Served with natural cut fries.
|Grilled Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$16.00
A juicy grilled breast of chicken, fresh avocado, bacon and fresh mozzarella. Served on a pub grain hamburger bun.