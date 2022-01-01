Cookies in Painesville
Painesville restaurants that serve cookies
More about Burgers 2 Beer Concord
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers 2 Beer Concord
7669 Crile Road, Painesville
|Cookies n Cream
|$7.50
More about Pizza Roto
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Roto
7685 Crile Rd, Painesville
|Salted Caramel Cookie
|$2.99
All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors.
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.99
Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped- edged wonder.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Concord/Painesville
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Concord/Painesville
9950 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Painesville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Perry
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Perry
2736 N Ridge Rd, Perry
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
More about Fairport Harbor Creamery
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fairport Harbor Creamery
202 High St, Fairport Harbor
|Take&Bake Brown Butter Cookies (6)
|$10.00
6 of our brown butter cookies, frozen and ready to bake! comes with parchment and directions
|1/2 Dozen Cookie
|$10.75
6 of our cookies, any choice of our current flavors
|Cookies & Cream Pint
|$6.50
vanilla ice cream, Oreo chunks