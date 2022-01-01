Crispy chicken in Painesville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Painesville restaurants that serve crispy chicken

e72c6c15-c449-4ba6-9cc0-7d103e573ea2 image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pub Frato Gastropub Concord

7548 FREDLE DR, Painesville

Avg 4.4 (804 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Confit Chicken Wings$16.00
choice of:
bbq, pub sauce, sriracha buffalo, garlic parm, hoisin, or cajun rub.
celery, blue cheese or ranch available upon request
More about Pub Frato Gastropub Concord
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Concord/Painesville

9950 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Painesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken$10.99
Breaded chicken I your choice of sauce with provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of Italian roll or wrap.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Concord/Painesville
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Perry

2736 N Ridge Rd, Perry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken$10.99
Breaded chicken I your choice of sauce with provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of Italian roll or wrap.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Perry

