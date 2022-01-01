Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Painesville

Painesville restaurants
Painesville restaurants that serve fish and chips

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pub Frato Gastropub Concord

7548 FREDLE DR, Painesville

Avg 4.4 (804 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$22.50
beer-battered atlantic cod + slaw
hand-cut fries + lemon
More about Pub Frato Gastropub Concord
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers 2 Beer Concord

7669 Crile Road, Painesville

Avg 4.3 (1813 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yuengling Battered Fish N Chips$20.00
A healthy portion of Yuengling battered haddock, served over a bed of natural cut fries. Served with a side of B2B coleslaw and tartar sauce
More about Burgers 2 Beer Concord
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Local Tavern

11 Chester St, Painesville

Avg 4.4 (820 reviews)
Takeout
1 Pc Fish Chips$14.99
1 Piece Breaded & Fried Haddock + Hand Cut Fries + Choice of Creamy Slaw OR Thai Chili Slaw + House Tartar Sauce
2 Pc Fish Chips$16.99
2 Pieces Breaded & Fried Haddock + Hand Cut Fries + Choice of Creamy Slaw OR Thai Chili Slaw + House Tartar Sauce
More about Local Tavern

