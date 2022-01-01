Fish and chips in Painesville
Painesville restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Pub Frato Gastropub Concord
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pub Frato Gastropub Concord
7548 FREDLE DR, Painesville
|Fish & Chips
|$22.50
beer-battered atlantic cod + slaw
hand-cut fries + lemon
More about Burgers 2 Beer Concord
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers 2 Beer Concord
7669 Crile Road, Painesville
|Yuengling Battered Fish N Chips
|$20.00
A healthy portion of Yuengling battered haddock, served over a bed of natural cut fries. Served with a side of B2B coleslaw and tartar sauce
More about Local Tavern
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Local Tavern
11 Chester St, Painesville
|1 Pc Fish Chips
|$14.99
1 Piece Breaded & Fried Haddock + Hand Cut Fries + Choice of Creamy Slaw OR Thai Chili Slaw + House Tartar Sauce
|2 Pc Fish Chips
|$16.99
2 Pieces Breaded & Fried Haddock + Hand Cut Fries + Choice of Creamy Slaw OR Thai Chili Slaw + House Tartar Sauce