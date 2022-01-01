Quesadillas in Painesville
Painesville restaurants that serve quesadillas
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pub Frato Gastropub Concord
7548 FREDLE DR, Painesville
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
shredded chicken + cheddar cheese + flour tortilla
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers 2 Beer Concord
7669 Crile Road, Painesville
|Mini Quesadilla
|$8.00
A tortilla shell filled with melted cheddar cheese served with fries.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.00
Stuffed with Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, served with sides of sour cream and salsa. Served with natural cut fries
|Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla
|$15.00
Stuffed with grilled chicken, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, & onions, then drizzled with our own ranch dressing. Served with natural cut fries.