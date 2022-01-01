Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Painesville

Painesville restaurants
Painesville restaurants that serve tacos

Fried Shrimp Taco image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pub Frato Gastropub Concord

7548 FREDLE DR, Painesville

Avg 4.4 (804 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Shrimp Taco$15.50
bang bang sauce + arugula + sweet corn
Smoked Chicken Taco$14.00
maple buffalo + cheddar cheese + pico + scallion
Fish Taco$15.50
house slaw + malt vinegar aioli + scallion
More about Pub Frato Gastropub Concord
Taco My Fancy image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers 2 Beer Concord

7669 Crile Road, Painesville

Avg 4.3 (1813 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco My Fancy$13.00
Grilled chicken breast seasoned with mexican spices then topped with crunchy tortilla chips, mixed greens, shredded cheddar jack cheese, black bean & corn salsa, chipotle ranch & sour cream. Served with natural cut fries.
More about Burgers 2 Beer Concord

