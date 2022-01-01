Tacos in Painesville
Painesville restaurants that serve tacos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pub Frato Gastropub Concord
7548 FREDLE DR, Painesville
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$15.50
bang bang sauce + arugula + sweet corn
|Smoked Chicken Taco
|$14.00
maple buffalo + cheddar cheese + pico + scallion
|Fish Taco
|$15.50
house slaw + malt vinegar aioli + scallion
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers 2 Beer Concord
7669 Crile Road, Painesville
|Taco My Fancy
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast seasoned with mexican spices then topped with crunchy tortilla chips, mixed greens, shredded cheddar jack cheese, black bean & corn salsa, chipotle ranch & sour cream. Served with natural cut fries.