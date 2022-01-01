Go
Toast

Painted Burro

Davis Square's Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar serving up inspired tacos, loaded nachos, tasty margaritas and more!

219 Elm Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nachos Con Chorizo De La Casa$15.00
corn tortilla chips, tres quesos, chorizo, pork charro beans, guacamole, cabbage & jalapeño slaw, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, baja & chipotle mayo
Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas, poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
Chips & Salsa$3.00
corn tortilla chips and oven-roasted tomato salsa
Gulf Shrimp "Diablo" Taco$7.00
spicy grilled shrimp, guacamole, mango + habanero salsa, pickled red onion
Pork Carnitas Taco$7.50
tomatillo salsa verde, pineapple salsa, mexican crema, cotija, flour tortilla
De La Casa Margarita Can (12oz)$15.00
Two servings of De La Casa Margarita -canned, chilled, and ready to drink!
Gran Agave Tequila, Combier, Lime.
Gently shake before opening.
Carne Asada Taco$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, melted tres quesos, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Chicken Tinga Taco$7.00
shredded chipotle chicken, marinated cucumber, avocado crema, cotija
Chips & Guacamole$12.00
avocados, cilantro, sea salt & white onion served with a side of corn tortilla chips
Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco$7.50
fried fish, savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
See full menu

Location

219 Elm Street

Somerville MA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sugar & Spice

No reviews yet

Lunch is available from 11:30 am-2:15 pm. Dinner is available from 4:00 pm-9:15 pm.

Shaking Crab

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anna's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.

Bagelsaurus

No reviews yet

A modern bagel bakeshop and café in Cambridge, Massachusetts specializing in handmade, slow-fermented bagels

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston