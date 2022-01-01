Go
Painted Burro

The newest location of the Painted Burro is at Bedford Marketplace! Previously Posto Bedford, we are excited to now offer a full selection of tacos, nachos, enchiladas and more along with margaritas, cocktails and beer to-go!

158 Great Road

Popular Items

Kids Quesadilla$8.00
griddled flour tortilla with tres quesos and your choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga or vegetarian refried beans
Pork Carnitas Taco$7.50
tomatillo salsa verde, honeycrisp apple, mexican crema, cotija, flour tortilla
Chips & Salsa$3.00
heirloom corn tortilla chips and oven-roasted tomato salsa.
Fried Chicken Taco$7.00
napa cabbage + pickle slaw, avocado + lime ranch dressing
Gulf Shrimp "Diablo" Taco$7.00
spicy grilled shrimp, guacamole, mango + habanero salsa, pickled red onion
Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas, poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
Guacamole "El Mero Mero"$12.00
avocados, cilantro, sea salt & white onion
Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco$7.50
fried fish, savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
Chicken Chimichanga$21.00
crispy fried flour burrito stuffed with chicken tinga, saffron rice, tres quesos and black beans. Topped with melted cheese, smoky ranchero sauce, baja crema, chipotle mayo, guacamole
Sirloin Steak Taco$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, cotija
Location

158 Great Road

Bedford MA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
