Go
Toast
  • /
  • Colfax
  • /
  • Pairings Fine Art & Wine

Pairings Fine Art & Wine

Come in and enjoy this beautiful gallery and wine bar!

213 N. Main Street

No reviews yet

Location

213 N. Main Street

Colfax WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Old European Restaurant

No reviews yet

Traditional European food made from scratch daily! We've gathered recipes our family and other's brought over from Scandinavian countries. They have been passed down over generations and adapted to traditional American farm life. We have since placed them on our menu for you to enjoy!

Rants and Raves Brewery Pizzeria - Pallaous, WA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paradise Creek Brewery

No reviews yet

Full-service restaurant in Pullman's downtown. Located in the historic Old Post Office built-in 1930.

Neill's Coffee & Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Neill's Coffee & Ice Cream is a Full service coffee shop with all your favorite espresso and coffee drinks, fresh baked good including breakfast and lunch items served all day. Plus a full service Ice Cream Counter and Soda Fountain. Get your Milkshakes/Malts, Banana Splits, Sundaes, Scooped Ice Cream, Phosphates, Flavored Italian Sodas, Flavored Energy Drinks, Lemonades, Teas and so much more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston