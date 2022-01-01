Go
Main pic

Paisan’s Pizzeria

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

18 Tallmadge Circle

Tallmadge, OH 44278

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Bread Sticks (8)$4.99
Topped with our Mozzarella/Provolone blend and finished with house garlic butter.
12 Wings$16.49
Jumbo wings tossed in a sauce of your choice includes 2 ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
9" Create Your Own$6.99
Create your own design with any of our meats and vegetables.
4 pc Chicken Tenders$5.99
All white meat, breaded and deep fried to a golden brown with your choice of dipping sauce.
Paisan's Potato Wedges$3.99
Seasoned potato wedges big enough for 2!
14" Create Your Own$13.99
Create your own design with any of our meats and vegetables.
6 Wings$8.49
Jumbo wings tossed in a sauce of your choice includes 1 ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
12" Create Your Own$10.99
Create your own design with any of our meats and vegetables.
Paisan's Potato Puffs with Sour Cream$6.99
Shredded then breaded potato puffs with a side of sour cream.
6 Boneless Wings$8.49
Jumbo wings tossed in a sauce of your choice includes 1 ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

18 Tallmadge Circle, Tallmadge OH 44278

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

3 Guys Pizza Pies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rockne's Cuyahoga Falls

No reviews yet

Fun Fresh Food!

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Twisted Tomato is a family owned and operated pizzeria located in Cuyahoga Falls. Specializing in creative foods & creating unique dishes with a twist. Stop in for a slice or take home one of the largest pizzas in Summit County.

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Paisan’s Pizzeria

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston