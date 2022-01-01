Paisano Restaurant

Go
Popular Items

Pupusas$2.99
Guacamole Dip$9.99
Fresh made, avocados, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, lime juice and garlic, salted to taste. Served with cripsy tortilla chips.
Tortillas$1.00
Wet Burrito$11.99
Flower tortilla w/choice asada, carnitas, pastor, chicken, chorizo, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese. Green or red sauce + sour cream. Rice and beans
Carne Asada$15.99
Char broiled steak marinatd in our special seasoning. Garnished with fresh avocado.
Combo # 2$10.99
Two tacos served with rice and beans
Paisano Nachos$11.50
Warm corn tortilla chips w/ a choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chorizo, chicken, nacho cheese, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos.
Tacos Mexicanos$2.99
Two soft corn tortillas with a choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chorizo, or chicken. Cilantro and onions.
Enchilada Especial$13.99
Same as above with extra toppings, lettuce, pico de gallo, and fresh avocado.
Original Burrito$10.99
Choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chicken or chorizo. Rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, lettuce and sour cream
Location

221-223 high st waltham ma 0243

waltham MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
