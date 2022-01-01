Go
Paisanos Pizza

N.Y. style pizza, authentic Italian food and baked goods!

PIZZA

416 West Blvd • $$

Avg 4.9 (39 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni - Personal$7.99
Our Pepperoni pizza perfectly sized for one person (approximately 6")
Supreme 16"$18.99
N.Y. style dough stone baked with bell peppers, pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella, parmesan and asaigo cheeses and our house-made pizza sauce
Meatlovers 16"$18.99
N.Y. style dough stone baked with ham, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, mozzarella, parmesan, asaigo cheese and our house-made pizza sauce
Stromboli$9.99
N.Y. style dough stuffed with provolone and mozzarella cheeses, ham, salami, and pepperoni. Side of marinara sauce or Ranch has an additional charge.
Garlic Knots$5.99
Eight knots created from our dough- twisted and baked, brushed with garlic olive oil then dusted with parmesan cheese & Italian herbs
Side of ranch$1.00
Cheese Bread$7.99
House made dough stuffed with a 3 cheese blend then rolled and baked to perfection! Side of Marinara or Ranch add .80 cents
Caesar Salad$6.99
Chopped romaine tossed with fresh parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons
Pepperoni 16"$16.99
Our N.Y. style cheese pizza topped with all-natural pepperoni
Cheese 16"$15.99
N.Y. style dough stone baked topped with mozzarella, parmesan, asiago cheeses and our house-made pizza sauce
Location

416 West Blvd

Chesterfield SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
