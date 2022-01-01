Paisanos Pizza
N.Y. style pizza, authentic Italian food and baked goods!
PIZZA
416 West Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Location
416 West Blvd
Chesterfield SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bistro on 2nd Street
Serving low-country favorites and much more.
Oliver's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!
Ms. Allie's Cafe
Home style cooking. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.