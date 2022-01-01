Go
Paisano's Pizza 'n Pasta

Welcome to Paisano's!
Celebrating out 47th year!
We have been serving up the finest pizza 'n pasta in the Bay area since 1974.
Paisano's goes out of our way to make sure every bite of pizza or one of our homemade dishes will be remembered. Our sauces and pizza dough are made daily. We use only the freshest ingredients to create a taste you can't forget!

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Location

6000 4th St N

Saint Petersburg FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
