Paisano's Pizza 'n Pasta
Welcome to Paisano's!
Celebrating out 47th year!
We have been serving up the finest pizza 'n pasta in the Bay area since 1974.
Paisano's goes out of our way to make sure every bite of pizza or one of our homemade dishes will be remembered. Our sauces and pizza dough are made daily. We use only the freshest ingredients to create a taste you can't forget!
6000 4th St N
Popular Items
Location
Saint Petersburg FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
