Pajarito Brewpub and Grill

Foodies and craft beer fanatics: Welcome Home! Pajarito Brewpub & Grill is a full-service restaurant and bar serving unique twists on all your favorite dishes. Bite into a mouthwatering, half-pound burger made with local beef, enjoy our specialty wings with unique sauces, or share some nachos. With dozens of rotating craft beers to choose from, you’ll be able to pair your meal with the perfect cold brew. Inspired by the surrounding Jemez Mountains, Pajarito blends the rustic and rugged outdoors with a clean, modern edge. We’re a gathering space for all of Los Alamos to get together and enjoy tasty food, good drinks, and fun times. Hope you’ll join us!

614 Trinity Dr

Popular Items

The Reuben$19.00
House Smoked Pastrami Rubbed Corn Beef, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Swiss
Chimayo Red Chile Beef Nachos$15.00
House Chips, Chimayo Red Chile Beef, Pub Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Refried Black Beans. Topped wit Pickled Jalapeno, PIckled Onion, Cilantro, and a side of Salsa
All American Burger$18.00
6 oz NM Beef Patty, American Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Santa Fe Mustard, Applewood Smoked Bacon on a Buttery Bun
Fajita Taco Salad$16.00
Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Spring Greens, Black Bean, Corn, Peppers and Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Carrots, Tortilla Chips
Build-A-Burger$13.00
All Burgers served on a Buttery Bun
Steak Frites$18.00
6oz Grilled New York Strip Steak, Herb Butter, Demi-Glace, topped with house made chimichurri
Pretzel Bites$8.00
Lightly Fried and Salted with a side of Pub Cheese
Loyal Hound Fish and Chips$17.00
Fresh Rockfish Beer Battered, Slaw, Hand-cut Fries. Homemade Tartar Sauce / Lemon
Grilled Chicken Club$17.00
Grilled Chicken, Applewood smoked Bacon, Sante Fe Mustard, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Swiss on Chocolate Maven Seeded Hoagie
Half House Salad$8.00
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot V&GF
Location

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

