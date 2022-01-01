Go
Toast

Pakpao-Design District

Invite your senses to an irresistible journey through the authentic and robust flavors of Thailand. The Pakpao experience combines distinctive, challenging, and unique dishes with classic favorites. Primarily influenced by Bangkok’s streets, Pakpao’s chefs also draw inspiration from diverse regions of the country and all their dishes are prepared with fresh and traditional ingredients.

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pork Potstickers$12.00
soy chili dipping sauce
Yellow Curry Chicken$16.00
peppers - onions - roti
Cup Chicken Coconut Soup$8.00
lemongrass poached chicken + coconut milk + straw mushroom + galangal + kaffir lime leaf
Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls$13.00
Chinese black bean + sweet sour sauce
Pork + Holy Basil Stir Fry$15.00
Chicken Fried Rice$15.00
egg - onion - bell pepper - scallion - cucumber
Chicken Pad Thai$15.00
rice noodles - scallion - peanuts - egg
Chicken Pad See Ew$15.00
wide rice noodles - gai lan - egg - garlic - sweet soy
Mandarin Orange Chicken$15.00
Chicken Drunken$15.00
wide rice noodles - onion - bell pepper - Thai basil - egg - cherry tomato
See full menu

Location

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ascension Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

N’awlins Seafood & Sports Bar

No reviews yet

If you can't go to New Orleans, we're bringing N'awlins to you!

WITS Steakhouse

No reviews yet

WITS is a modern steakhouse incorporating inspirations from South Africa. Fresh ingredients, classic favorites, and creative interpretations define a dynamic dining experience.

The Clover Club

No reviews yet

Sophisticated Nightlife and Rooftop Lounge
#getlucky

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston