Pala

Foccacia Romana, Gelateria, & Italian Desserts!

1264 W Paces Ferry Rd NW

Popular Items

Mushroom & artichoke$14.00
Meatball & besciamella / alla Pala$31.00
Sausage & tri peppers$14.50
Pepperoni / alla Pala$29.50
Tomato Pepperoni$13.00
Calabrese$14.50
Tomato’s & mozzarella / alla pala$28.00
Tomato & Mozz$12.00
Meatball & Besciamella$14.50
White & pesto Genovese$14.00
1264 W Paces Ferry Rd NW

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
