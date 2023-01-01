Palace Kitchen & Craft Bar
Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
22 E. Oak Ave., Porterville CA 93257
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
West Coast Sourdough - Porterville
No Reviews
1174 West Henderson Avenue Porterville, CA 93257
View restaurant