Palace Chicken and Grill

CHICKEN

44-45 21st • $

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CENTER BREAST$2.76
1 Side Breast
French Fries$2.99
#19: DBL CHS BURG COMBO$11.99
(Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Ketchup)
1 Side, 1 Fountain Drink
WING$1.61
1 Chk Wing
#18: CHS BURG COMBO$9.99
(Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Ketchup)
1 Side, 1 Fountain Drink
2 For Sand$7.99
Biscuit$0.75
3pcs TNDRS ONLY$6.60
#3: 3pc CHK COMBO$10.99
3pcs Mixed Chk, 1 Biscuit, 1 Side, 1 Fountain Drink
5PCS ONLY$8.50
5pcs Mixed Chicken
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Takeout

44-45 21st

Long Island City NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
