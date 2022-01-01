Go
Palace Prime

Palace Prime is a Santa Fe tradition reborn as a new American restaurant. Serving prime steak and seafood paired with seasonally curated cocktails and premium wine. We invite you to enjoy our offerings in a modern, elegant setting with a nod to the past.

142 W Palace Ave

No reviews yet
Location

Santa Fe NM

Sunday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

