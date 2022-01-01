Palace Prime
Palace Prime is a Santa Fe tradition reborn as a new American restaurant. Serving prime steak and seafood paired with seasonally curated cocktails and premium wine. We invite you to enjoy our offerings in a modern, elegant setting with a nod to the past.
142 W Palace Ave
Location
142 W Palace Ave
Santa Fe NM
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
