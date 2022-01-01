Go
Paladar Latin Kitchen

Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar is a fresh, colorful and fun Latin American restaurant experience inspired by Central & South America, Cuba and the Latin Caribbean.

28601 Chagrin Blvd

Popular Items

Blackened Fish Tacos (DN)$16.50
Pickled red onion & pineapple slaw, cilantro aioli
El Cubano (DN)$13.50
Mojo pork, ham, house pickles, swiss sheese, spicy brown mustard
Brazilian Cheese Bread (DN)$8.00
Gluten free cheese bread served with a side of chipotle honey
Craft Guacamole (DN)$8.00
Served with our housemade blend of plantains, malanga and tortilla chips. Add your favorite ingredients to customize it to your tastes!
Crispy Shrimp Tacos (DN)$16.50
Pineapple salsa, pickled jalapenos, garlic pasilla aioli
Brussels Sprouts Tacos (DN)$14.50
Sweet potato, goat cheese, candied pumpkin seeds, pickled red onions & garlic pasilla aioli
Traditional Guacamole (DN)$8.00
Served with our housemade blend of plantain, malanga and tortilla chips
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Two cheese quesadillas with your choice of drink and 2 sides
Caribbean Grilled Chicken (DN)$18.50
Pineapple salsa, cilantro rice, adobo black beans
Caribbean Mango Chicken (DN)$14.00
Mixed greens, bacon, avocado, mango, black beans, roasted red peppers with key lime mustard vinaigrette
Location

28601 Chagrin Blvd

Beachwood OH

Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
