Paladar Latin Kitchen

Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar is a fresh, colorful and fun Latin American restaurant experience inspired by Central & South America, Cuba and the Latin Caribbean.

203 Crown Park Ave.

Popular Items

Paladar Burger (DN)$14.00
All-natural ground beef, avocado, swiss cheese, crispy onion, lettuce
Sweet Plantains (DSD)$6.00
Served with lime creama
Brussels Sprouts Tacos (DN)$14.50
Sweet potato, goat cheese, candied pumpkin seeds, pickled red onions & garlic pasilla aioli
El Cubano (DN)$13.50
Mojo pork, ham, house pickles, swiss sheese, spicy brown mustard
Taco Box$50.00
Perfect for the your family taco night. Each box serves 3-4 people. includes 12 shells, traditional guacamole, rice & beans, and protein of your choice.
Tacos come with pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions & pickled jalapenos.
Chicken Empanadas (DN)$10.00
Slow-roasted chicken and Chihuahua cheese filling in a flaky shell, pico de gallo, aji verde
Rio Style Chicken Tacos (DN)$15.00
Caramelized onions, poblano peppers, peanut-plantain crumble, cilantro aioli
Braised Beef Ropa Vieja (DN)$22.50
Plantains, pickeled onion slaw, frijoles, aji pepper aioli
Traditional Guacamole (DN)$8.00
Served with our housemade blend of plantain, malanga and tortilla chips
Brazilian Cheese Bread (DN)$8.00
Gluten free cheese bread served with a side of chipotle honey
203 Crown Park Ave.

Gaithersburg MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
