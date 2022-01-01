Go
BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg

We offer our guests the flavors and culture of Cuba, Central & South America and the Caribbean.

203 Crown Park Ave • $$

Not Yo Mama's Sprouts$3.50
Roasted sweet potato, pickled red onions, pomegranate seeds & goat cheese
Roasted Tomato Salsa$3.50
Served with out housemade blend of plantain, malanga & tortilla chips
Charred Pineapple Margarita Quart$25.00
Traditional Guacamole$8.50
Avocado, tomatillos, onions, cilantro, lime juice & salt served with our housemade blend of tortilla, plantain and malanga chips.
Sweet Plantains$4.00
Flash fried plantains served with lime crema & scallions
Baja Shrimp Taco$4.00
Caribbean mango salsa, cilantro, pickled jalapenos & vinaigrette slaw
Pastor Pork Taco$4.00
Pineapple slaw, pickled red onions & vinaigrette slaw
El Gringo$4.00
Ground beef, queso fresco, pico de gallo, lime crema & vinaigrette slaw
Traditional Margarita Quart$25.00
Rio Style Chicken Taco$4.00
Caramelized onions, poblano peppers, peanut plantain crumble & cilantro aioli
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

203 Crown Park Ave

Gaithersburg MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
