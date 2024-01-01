Palapas Tacos - Fullerton
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
133 W Chapman ave, Fullerton CA 92832
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Olde Ship British Pub and Restaurant - Fullerton
No Reviews
709 N. Harbor Blvd. Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurant
Revolucion Cantina & Mezcaleria - 205 N Harbor Blvd
No Reviews
205 N Harbor Blvd Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurant