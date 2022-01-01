Palat Miami is located in the Buena Vista neighborhood of Miami, just steps from the Design District at 4702 NE 2nd Ave. Featuring Modern Italian Cuisine and sleek & modern décor, it is the first Florida location of Aldo Lamberti’s Family of Restaurants, a restaurant group from the South Jersey/Philadelphia area. diverse menu reflects the Chef’s & Owner’s Neapolitan roots with contemporary Italian plates, including homemade pastas, the freshest seafood dishes and delicious meat options. Some of Palat’s signature items are the Eggplant Crostini, Tagliolini Cacio e Pepe served in a Parmigiano wheel, the Frittura di Paranza and the Grilled Spanish Octopus.



