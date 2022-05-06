Go
Toast

Palate Café

The Palate Café is the perfect place to get together in the heart of ARTAVIA™, with a delicious menu of salads, paninis, & more in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere.

17590 Artivia Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vintage Cola
Cherry Limeade
Back Pew Oatmeal Stout$7.00
Cupcakes$3.75
Lone Pint Yellow Rose$7.00
May 6, 2022$16.00
Everything you could want and more in this giant TACO Bar! Pollo Asada, Ground Beef, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Charro Beans, Flour & Corn Tortillas, Chips & Salsa and ALL the toppings!

Location

17590 Artivia Parkway

Conroe TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Whistle Stop Cafe

No reviews yet

Whistle Stop Cafe is the place to go when you're hungry! We have got a nice, welcoming family atmosphere here! Try our food today!

Houston Dutch Lions FC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

242 Pub & Grill- Conroe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crust Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Perfection Right Down to the Crust

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston