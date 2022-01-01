Palatine restaurants you'll love

Palatine restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Palatine

Palatine's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Palatine restaurants

Salsa Street image

FRENCH FRIES

Salsa Street

1540 N Rand Rd, Palatine

Avg 4.5 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Three Taco Premium Platter$14.99
choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Two Taco Platter$10.99
choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Two Taco Premium Platter$12.99
choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Taco Shop image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Shop

809 N Quentin, Palatine

Avg 4.6 (595 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beer Battered Fish Taco$3.29
Carnitas Taco$2.95
Avocado Taco$2.95
The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub-- image

PIZZA

The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--

150 S Northwest Hwy, Palatine

Avg 4.4 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Thin$19.90
Customize your own pizza to your taste! Maybe you want to alter one of our specialties or create your own. Just choose from the list of our toppings then enjoy!!
Feeds 3-4 people.
10" Thin$13.15
Our 10" Personal Pizza makes for a great lunch option or if you just have a smaller appetite. Serves one person.
14" Thin$17.75
Our signature home-made crust is rolled to a precise thickness to give it that perfect balance between crust, cheese and sauce. Other chains love to give you that thicker, thin crust to perceive an “extra value” yet they are just filling you up with dough. We want to fill you up with our home-made sauce, highest quality cheese and top notch ingredients.
Fresh Stack Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fresh Stack Burger

20413 N RAND RD, KILDEER

Avg 4.4 (655 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Hamburger$7.49
Customize your own burger starting with the bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
Midwest Angus Beef, American Cheese, Thick-cut Bacon, Tomato, Smoked Mayo, Buttered & Toasted Brioche Bun
Sweet Potato Fries$3.49
Sweet and Crispy.
Christie's Dairy Delights image

 

Christie's Dairy Delights

45 N Bothwell St., Palatine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Scoops$4.95
Packed Pint$6.49
1 Scoop$3.25
Daisy's Malt Shoppe image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Daisy's Malt Shoppe

807 N Quentin Rd., Palatine

Avg 4.7 (652 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mint Avalanche$6.50
Chocolate Shoppe’s mint ice cream base, with Andes candies, grasshopper cookies and fudge swirl.
Cookie Dough$6.50
Unique cookie flavored base ice cream with the classic cookie dough pieces and chocolate chips added.
Exhausted Parent$6.50
Bourbon spiked espresso ice cream with dark chocolate chips.
Gianni's Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Gianni's Cafe

18 W Station St, Palatine

Avg 4.7 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veal Giardiniera$32.00
Chicken Vesuvio$24.00
1/2 Grilled Calamari$11.00
Nellie's Concert Hub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Nellie's Concert Hub

180 N Smith St, Palatine

Avg 3.8 (2021 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
*vegetarian - baby winter greens, strawberries, craisins, & candied pecans tossed in a house-made Sam Smith strawberry cider vinaigrette and topped with fried goat cheese balls
Duke's Chicken$15.00
grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, smoked cheddar, house-made chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted pretzel bun
Veggie Burger$12.00
*vegan - house-made patty with sweet potatoes, pinto beans, & jalapeños topped with vegan chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato on a toasted vegan pretzel bun
Alley 64 Palatine image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Alley 64 Palatine

2001 N Rand Rd, Palatine

Avg 3.6 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Tap House Grill - Palatine image

 

Tap House Grill - Palatine

56 West Wilson Street, Palatine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Amigeaux's

139 N. Northwest Hwy, Palatine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

CCK NRO

2391 Lake Cook Commons, Palatine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Lamplighter Inn Tavern and Grill

60 N. Bothwell St., Palatine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
