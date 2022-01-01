Palatine restaurants you'll love
FRENCH FRIES
Salsa Street
1540 N Rand Rd, Palatine
|Popular items
|Three Taco Premium Platter
|$14.99
choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
|Two Taco Platter
|$10.99
choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
|Two Taco Premium Platter
|$12.99
choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Shop
809 N Quentin, Palatine
|Popular items
|Beer Battered Fish Taco
|$3.29
|Carnitas Taco
|$2.95
|Avocado Taco
|$2.95
PIZZA
The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--
150 S Northwest Hwy, Palatine
|Popular items
|16" Thin
|$19.90
Customize your own pizza to your taste! Maybe you want to alter one of our specialties or create your own. Just choose from the list of our toppings then enjoy!!
Feeds 3-4 people.
|10" Thin
|$13.15
Our 10" Personal Pizza makes for a great lunch option or if you just have a smaller appetite. Serves one person.
|14" Thin
|$17.75
Our signature home-made crust is rolled to a precise thickness to give it that perfect balance between crust, cheese and sauce. Other chains love to give you that thicker, thin crust to perceive an “extra value” yet they are just filling you up with dough. We want to fill you up with our home-made sauce, highest quality cheese and top notch ingredients.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Fresh Stack Burger
20413 N RAND RD, KILDEER
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Hamburger
|$7.49
Customize your own burger starting with the bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.99
Midwest Angus Beef, American Cheese, Thick-cut Bacon, Tomato, Smoked Mayo, Buttered & Toasted Brioche Bun
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.49
Sweet and Crispy.
Christie's Dairy Delights
45 N Bothwell St., Palatine
|Popular items
|2 Scoops
|$4.95
|Packed Pint
|$6.49
|1 Scoop
|$3.25
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Daisy's Malt Shoppe
807 N Quentin Rd., Palatine
|Popular items
|Mint Avalanche
|$6.50
Chocolate Shoppe’s mint ice cream base, with Andes candies, grasshopper cookies and fudge swirl.
|Cookie Dough
|$6.50
Unique cookie flavored base ice cream with the classic cookie dough pieces and chocolate chips added.
|Exhausted Parent
|$6.50
Bourbon spiked espresso ice cream with dark chocolate chips.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Gianni's Cafe
18 W Station St, Palatine
|Popular items
|Veal Giardiniera
|$32.00
|Chicken Vesuvio
|$24.00
|1/2 Grilled Calamari
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Nellie's Concert Hub
180 N Smith St, Palatine
|Popular items
|Fried Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
*vegetarian - baby winter greens, strawberries, craisins, & candied pecans tossed in a house-made Sam Smith strawberry cider vinaigrette and topped with fried goat cheese balls
|Duke's Chicken
|$15.00
grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, smoked cheddar, house-made chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted pretzel bun
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
*vegan - house-made patty with sweet potatoes, pinto beans, & jalapeños topped with vegan chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato on a toasted vegan pretzel bun
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Alley 64 Palatine
2001 N Rand Rd, Palatine
Tap House Grill - Palatine
56 West Wilson Street, Palatine
Amigeaux's
139 N. Northwest Hwy, Palatine
CCK NRO
2391 Lake Cook Commons, Palatine
Lamplighter Inn Tavern and Grill
60 N. Bothwell St., Palatine