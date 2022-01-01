Palatine bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Palatine
More about The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--
PIZZA
The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--
150 S Northwest Hwy, Palatine
|Popular items
|16" Thin
|$19.90
Customize your own pizza to your taste! Maybe you want to alter one of our specialties or create your own. Just choose from the list of our toppings then enjoy!!
Feeds 3-4 people.
|10" Thin
|$13.15
Our 10" Personal Pizza makes for a great lunch option or if you just have a smaller appetite. Serves one person.
|14" Thin
|$17.75
Our signature home-made crust is rolled to a precise thickness to give it that perfect balance between crust, cheese and sauce. Other chains love to give you that thicker, thin crust to perceive an “extra value” yet they are just filling you up with dough. We want to fill you up with our home-made sauce, highest quality cheese and top notch ingredients.
More about Gianni's Cafe
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Gianni's Cafe
18 W Station St, Palatine
|Popular items
|Veal Giardiniera
|$32.00
|Chicken Vesuvio
|$24.00
|1/2 Grilled Calamari
|$11.00
More about Nellie's Concert Hub
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Nellie's Concert Hub
180 N Smith St, Palatine
|Popular items
|Fried Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
*vegetarian - baby winter greens, strawberries, craisins, & candied pecans tossed in a house-made Sam Smith strawberry cider vinaigrette and topped with fried goat cheese balls
|Duke's Chicken
|$15.00
grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, smoked cheddar, house-made chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted pretzel bun
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
*vegan - house-made patty with sweet potatoes, pinto beans, & jalapeños topped with vegan chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato on a toasted vegan pretzel bun