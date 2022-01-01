Palatine bars & lounges you'll love

The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub-- image

PIZZA

The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--

150 S Northwest Hwy, Palatine

Avg 4.4 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Thin$19.90
Customize your own pizza to your taste! Maybe you want to alter one of our specialties or create your own. Just choose from the list of our toppings then enjoy!!
Feeds 3-4 people.
10" Thin$13.15
Our 10" Personal Pizza makes for a great lunch option or if you just have a smaller appetite. Serves one person.
14" Thin$17.75
Our signature home-made crust is rolled to a precise thickness to give it that perfect balance between crust, cheese and sauce. Other chains love to give you that thicker, thin crust to perceive an “extra value” yet they are just filling you up with dough. We want to fill you up with our home-made sauce, highest quality cheese and top notch ingredients.
More about The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--
Gianni's Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Gianni's Cafe

18 W Station St, Palatine

Avg 4.7 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veal Giardiniera$32.00
Chicken Vesuvio$24.00
1/2 Grilled Calamari$11.00
More about Gianni's Cafe
Nellie's Concert Hub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Nellie's Concert Hub

180 N Smith St, Palatine

Avg 3.8 (2021 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
*vegetarian - baby winter greens, strawberries, craisins, & candied pecans tossed in a house-made Sam Smith strawberry cider vinaigrette and topped with fried goat cheese balls
Duke's Chicken$15.00
grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, smoked cheddar, house-made chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted pretzel bun
Veggie Burger$12.00
*vegan - house-made patty with sweet potatoes, pinto beans, & jalapeños topped with vegan chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato on a toasted vegan pretzel bun
More about Nellie's Concert Hub
Alley 64 Palatine image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Alley 64 Palatine

2001 N Rand Rd, Palatine

Avg 3.6 (86 reviews)
Takeout
More about Alley 64 Palatine

