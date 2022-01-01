Boneless wings in Palatine
Palatine restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--
PIZZA
The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--
150 S Northwest Hwy, Palatine
|Wings, Boneless
|$6.50
Boneless pieces of breast meat that is battered then deep fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.
|Wings, Boneless
|$6.50
Boneless pieces of breast meat that is battered then deep fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce. Dressings are either bleu cheese or ranch and please specify if you would like carrots or celery. Extra dressing/sauces are are extra.