Caesar salad in Palatine

Palatine restaurants
Toast

Palatine restaurants that serve caesar salad

PIZZA

The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--

150 S Northwest Hwy, Palatine

Avg 4.4 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan and croutons. Dressings come on the side but can be tossed if requested.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with warm, slices of grilled chicken breast. Served with croutons, parmesan cheese and Cardini Caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side but salad can be tossed.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with warm, slices of grilled chicken breast. Served with croutons, parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing. Fresh and delicious! Can be tossed or dressing served on the side.
Tap House Grill

56 West Wilson Street, Palatine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SIDE CAESAR SALAD$4.99
