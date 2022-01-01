Caesar salad in Palatine
Palatine restaurants that serve caesar salad
The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--
150 S Northwest Hwy, Palatine
|Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan and croutons. Dressings come on the side but can be tossed if requested.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with warm, slices of grilled chicken breast. Served with croutons, parmesan cheese and Cardini Caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side but salad can be tossed.
