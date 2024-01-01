Chicken sandwiches in Palatine
Palatine restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Emmett's Brewing Company - Palatine
Emmett's Brewing Company - Palatine
110 N Brockway St, Palatine
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Whole Grain Honey Mustard, Swiss, Applewood Bacon, Pretzel Roll
More about Chiggy's Gyros - 165 West Northwest Highway
Chiggy's Gyros - 165 West Northwest Highway
165 West Northwest Highway, Palatine
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$11.60
Served with lettuce, tomato and mayo
|Chicken Shish Kabob Sandwich
|$12.49
Lettuce, tomato and cucumber sauce on the side
|Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$11.20
Served with lettuce, tomato and mayo