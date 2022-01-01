Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Palatine

Palatine restaurants
Palatine restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Taco Shop image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Shop

809 N Quentin, Palatine

Avg 4.6 (595 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries$5.99
More about Taco Shop
Item pic

PIZZA

The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--

150 S Northwest Hwy, Palatine

Avg 4.4 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips w/Fries$11.15
Five finger lickin’ chicken filets for each one on your hand! These chicken filets are choice portions of prime white breast meat that is breaded in a crispy batter. Fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce (1 choice please).
Kid's Chicken Strips$9.70
Two large juicy strips of breaded and fried chicken breast. Served with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard or ranch. Meals include a side item and a can of soda.
More about The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--
Item pic

 

Tap House Grill

56 West Wilson Street, Palatine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS$12.99
Served with chipotle aioli and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
CHICKEN FINGERS FAMILY MEAL$55.00
Chicken fingers, Bavarian Pretzels, Fries, Salad, Donuts
SAM ADAMS BEER BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS$13.99
Fresh hand-cut chicken breasts, tossed in our housemade beer-batter, fried, served with honey mustard and BBQ sauce
More about Tap House Grill
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fresh Stack Burger

20413 N RAND RD, KILDEER

Avg 4.4 (655 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$4.99
Hand breaded, no hormones, no antibiotic fried chicken tenders (3pcs)
Fried Chicken Tenders$4.99
All natural, antibiotic free, fresh chicken tenders. Grilled to perfection.
More about Fresh Stack Burger

