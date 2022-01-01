Chicken tenders in Palatine
Palatine restaurants that serve chicken tenders
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Shop
809 N Quentin, Palatine
|Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$5.99
PIZZA
The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--
150 S Northwest Hwy, Palatine
|Chicken Strips w/Fries
|$11.15
Five finger lickin’ chicken filets for each one on your hand! These chicken filets are choice portions of prime white breast meat that is breaded in a crispy batter. Fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce (1 choice please).
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$9.70
Two large juicy strips of breaded and fried chicken breast. Served with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard or ranch. Meals include a side item and a can of soda.
Tap House Grill
56 West Wilson Street, Palatine
|GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS
|$12.99
Served with chipotle aioli and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
|CHICKEN FINGERS FAMILY MEAL
|$55.00
Chicken fingers, Bavarian Pretzels, Fries, Salad, Donuts
|SAM ADAMS BEER BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS
|$13.99
Fresh hand-cut chicken breasts, tossed in our housemade beer-batter, fried, served with honey mustard and BBQ sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Fresh Stack Burger
20413 N RAND RD, KILDEER
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$4.99
Hand breaded, no hormones, no antibiotic fried chicken tenders (3pcs)
|Fried Chicken Tenders
|$4.99
All natural, antibiotic free, fresh chicken tenders. Grilled to perfection.