Enchiladas in Palatine
Palatine restaurants that serve enchiladas
Salsa Street - Palatine
1540 N Rand Rd, Palatine
|Enchiladas
|$17.99
marinated chicken or ground beef wrapped in slightly fried corn tortillas and topped with your choice of SALSA verde or roja topped with chihuahua cheese. Served with cilantro rice, chipotle beans and garnished with sour cream, onions and cilantro.
Los Arcos Mexican Grill and Bar Palatine
1639 North Baldwin Road, Palatine
|Enchiladas Dinner
|$14.00
(4) Enchiladas with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream