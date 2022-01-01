Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Palatine
/
Palatine
/
Flan
Palatine restaurants that serve flan
FRENCH FRIES
Salsa Street
1540 N Rand Rd, Palatine
Avg 4.5
(1012 reviews)
Mexican Flan
$7.00
Homemade Mexican custard with caramel cajeta
More about Salsa Street
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Shop
809 N Quentin, Palatine
Avg 4.6
(595 reviews)
Flan
$4.00
A creamy custard dessert with a layer of caramel sauce.
More about Taco Shop
