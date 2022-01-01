Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Palatine

Go
Palatine restaurants
Toast

Palatine restaurants that serve flan

Salsa Street image

FRENCH FRIES

Salsa Street

1540 N Rand Rd, Palatine

Avg 4.5 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mexican Flan$7.00
Homemade Mexican custard with caramel cajeta
More about Salsa Street
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Shop

809 N Quentin, Palatine

Avg 4.6 (595 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$4.00
A creamy custard dessert with a layer of caramel sauce.
More about Taco Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Palatine

Chicken Tenders

Steak Fajitas

Chimichangas

Shrimp Tacos

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Chips And Salsa

Cookies

Map

More near Palatine to explore

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (510 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston