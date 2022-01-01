Flautas in Palatine
Salsa Street
1540 N Rand Rd, Palatine
|Street Flautas w/Chicken
|$12.00
Four hand rolled and fried tortillas filled with chicken, over a bed of lettuce and topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Garnished with guacamole and cilantro.
|Street Flautas w/Tinga
|$12.00
Four hand rolled and fried tortillas filled with chicken tinga, over a bed of lettuce and topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Garnished with guacamole and cilantro.