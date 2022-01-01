Grilled chicken in Palatine
Palatine restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA
The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--
150 S Northwest Hwy, Palatine
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$5.00
Single order of our grilled chicken breast.
Tap House Grill
56 West Wilson Street, Palatine
|GRILLED CALI CHICKEN CLUB
|$15.99
2 grilled chicken breasts topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce and bacon, stacked high on sourdough bread
|GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS
|$12.99
Served with chipotle aioli and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing