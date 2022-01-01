Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Palatine

Palatine restaurants
Palatine restaurants that serve grilled chicken

PIZZA

The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--

150 S Northwest Hwy, Palatine

Avg 4.4 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$5.00
Single order of our grilled chicken breast.
More about The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--
Tap House Grill

56 West Wilson Street, Palatine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED CALI CHICKEN CLUB$15.99
2 grilled chicken breasts topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce and bacon, stacked high on sourdough bread
GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS$12.99
Served with chipotle aioli and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
More about Tap House Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fresh Stack Burger

20413 N RAND RD, KILDEER

Avg 4.4 (655 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$8.99
The lighter chicken sandwich. Grilled Chicken Breast, Rooster Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Premium Wheat Bun with Oats
More about Fresh Stack Burger

