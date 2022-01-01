Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Palatine

Go
Palatine restaurants
Palatine restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Shop

809 N Quentin, Palatine

Avg 4.6 (595 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$3.99
More about Taco Shop
Item pic

 

Tap House Grill

56 West Wilson Street, Palatine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS$16.49
Rock shrimp tacos garnished with lime-marinated cabbage, chipotle aioli and corn salsa
More about Tap House Grill

