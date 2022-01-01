Tacos in Palatine

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Three Taco Premium Platter image

FRENCH FRIES

Salsa Street

1540 N Rand Rd, Palatine

Avg 4.5 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Two Taco Platter$11.99
choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Barbacoa taco$5.00
barbacoa, with cilantro, onions and our signature chipotle crema salsa.
Huevos Rancheros taco$5.50
Two light fried corn tortillas, chorizo, mixed cheese, one over easy egg, and topped with our fresh salsa roja.
More about Salsa Street
Chicken Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Shop

809 N Quentin, Palatine

Avg 4.6 (595 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco$3.15
Carne Asada Taco$3.85
2 Tacos Platter$8.99
More about Taco Shop
Item pic

 

Tap House Grill

56 West Wilson Street, Palatine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BLACKENED MAHI TACOS$16.69
Grilled wild-caught South Pacific mahi-mahi tacos garnished with chipotle ranch dressing, mango salsa and lime slaw
STEAK TACOS$15.49
Grilled, seasoned skirt steak tacos with a ginger soy glaze, garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and a cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend
CHICKEN TACOS$14.99
Marinated chicken tacos garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and a cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend
More about Tap House Grill

