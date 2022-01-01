Tacos in Palatine
Palatine restaurants that serve tacos
Salsa Street
1540 N Rand Rd, Palatine
|Two Taco Platter
|$11.99
choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
|Barbacoa taco
|$5.00
barbacoa, with cilantro, onions and our signature chipotle crema salsa.
|Huevos Rancheros taco
|$5.50
Two light fried corn tortillas, chorizo, mixed cheese, one over easy egg, and topped with our fresh salsa roja.
Taco Shop
809 N Quentin, Palatine
|Chicken Taco
|$3.15
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.85
|2 Tacos Platter
|$8.99
Tap House Grill
56 West Wilson Street, Palatine
|BLACKENED MAHI TACOS
|$16.69
Grilled wild-caught South Pacific mahi-mahi tacos garnished with chipotle ranch dressing, mango salsa and lime slaw
|STEAK TACOS
|$15.49
Grilled, seasoned skirt steak tacos with a ginger soy glaze, garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and a cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend
|CHICKEN TACOS
|$14.99
Marinated chicken tacos garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and a cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend