Tortas in Palatine
Palatine restaurants that serve tortas
More about Taco Shop - 809 N Quentin Rd Palatine, IL 60067
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Shop - 809 N Quentin Rd Palatine, IL 60067
809 N Quentin, Palatine
|Al Pastor Torta
|$7.99
|Avocado Torta
|$7.99
|Soy Chorizo Torta
|$7.99
Vegetarian Mexican sausage
More about Los Arcos Mexican Grill & Bar - Palatine - 1639 North Baldwin Road
Los Arcos Mexican Grill & Bar - Palatine - 1639 North Baldwin Road
1639 North Baldwin Road, Palatine
|Torta Cubana Dinner
|$13.00
Delicious Mexico City style torta filled with Milanesa (breaded steak or chicken) fried egg, smoked ham, chorizo, sausage, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans