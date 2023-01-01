Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Palatine

Go
Palatine restaurants
Toast

Palatine restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Salsa Street image

FRENCH FRIES

Salsa Street - Palatine

1540 N Rand Rd, Palatine

Avg 4.5 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl$5.50
Made with chicken, cheddar and chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, carrots, cilantro, spices in a vegetable broth and served with crispy corn tortillas strips.
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup$3.50
Made with chicken, cheddar and chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, carrots, cilantro, spices in a vegetable broth and served with crispy corn tortillas strips.
More about Salsa Street - Palatine
Consumer pic

 

Los Arcos Mexican Grill & Bar - Palatine - 1639 North Baldwin Road

1639 North Baldwin Road, Palatine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortilla soup$0.00
Delicious chicken tortilla soup topped with avocado, queso fresco, cilantro and sour cream
More about Los Arcos Mexican Grill & Bar - Palatine - 1639 North Baldwin Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Palatine

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Tenders

Fajitas

Nachos

Boneless Wings

Hummus

Shrimp Tacos

Ceviche

Map

More near Palatine to explore

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (11 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1474 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (750 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (114 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston