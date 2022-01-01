Palazzo Di Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
1222 E Eleven Mile Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1222 E Eleven Mile Rd
Royal Oak MI
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Royal Coney Express
Come in and enjoy!
Pearl's Deep Dive
Pearl's Deep Dive is a fresh take on seafood with a custom craft cocktail list and a great selection of sparkling wines, champagnes, reserve wine, and beer.
Condado Tacos
ROYAL OAK, MI
WE DELIVER!
For a limited time, get your favorites to your door with our safe n' fast delivery.