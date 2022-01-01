Go
Palazzo Pasta Company

Come in and enjoy at the new updated Palazzo Pasta Company located at 33 walnut st Montclair

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

33 Walnut Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1102 reviews)

Popular Items

Linguine Carbonara$22.00
Linguine tossed with bacon, onions in a cream sauce topped with a sunny side up egg.
Pork Chop$27.00
Double Cut french pork loin, pan roasted served with sauteed spinach & whipped potatoes, port wine sauce.
Chicken Parmesan$21.00
Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served over penne pasta.
Tortellini$19.00
Fried Calamari$12.00
Squid rings in a cornmeal crust served with a marinara sauce, fresh lemon.
Butternut Squash Ravioli$23.00
Plump pillows of pasta filled with butternut squash and ricotta tossed in an apple cider cream sauce topped with toasted pumpkin seeds.
Veal Milanese$23.50
Veal Scaloppini (milk fed) breaded & served with baby arugula, beef steak tomatoes & bermuda onions.
Rusticana Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens Raisins, Walnuts, Roma tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese with a Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing
Caprese$14.00
Fresh Bufala mozzarella, beef steak tomatoes, prosciutto, topped with a fresh basil oil & a fig balsamic reduction.
Palazzo Salad$12.50
Organic greens tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette, topped with pine nuts & sweet grape tomatoes.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

33 Walnut Street

Montclair NJ

Sunday2:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
