Palenque Group
Casa Palenque
7122 Bob Bullock Loop
Location
7122 Bob Bullock Loop
Laredo TX
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers
Sushi Madre
Come in and enjoy!
Aroma De Café
We are a local coffee spot that specializes in hispanic coffee recipes. We serve brewed coffee, espresso, and cold brew.
Gateway Bagel Co.
Gateway Bagel Co. is Laredo's first ever mobile bagel shop located at 3502 E Del Mar Blvd. We serve authentic New York City bagels, wraps, and bowls for breakfast or lunch. We're open Wednesday-Saturday 7am-1pm, with lunch starting at 11am. Sunday, we're breakfast only, 8am-12pm. Come and enjoy the true taste of authentic New York City bagels!