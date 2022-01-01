Go
Toast

Palenque Group

Casa Palenque

100 Padre Blvd

No reviews yet

Location

100 Padre Blvd

South Padre Island TX

Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dirty Al's SPI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yummies Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coco Beach Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Meatball Cafe

No reviews yet

A cozy Italian restaurant in South Padre Island that will bring you Made in House and from scratch dishes and a great atmosphere!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston