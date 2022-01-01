Go
Palenque Cocina y Agaveria

Palenque Cocina y Avageria brings traditional Mexican fare, and agave cocktails to the Historic Downtown Littleton neighborhood.
We are a family owned and operated restaurant bringing you a relaxing, comfortable, safe, and enjoyable atmosphere.
We offer brunch, lunch and dinner for dine-in, delivery and take out 7 days a week.
With our famous margaritas, award-winning gluten free options and vegetarian/vegan dishes, we are sure to please everyone!
We look forward to serving you! Enjoy!

2609 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa (TO GO)$2.50
Tortilla chips with our house red salsa. Gluten-free. Vegan.
Relleno - SIDE$4.95
Battered and fried poblano chiles stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese or sautéed portobello mushrooms, then smothered with up to two of our four sauces. Vegetarian.
Burritos$11.95
Your choice of carne asada, carnitas, al pastor, chicken tinga or lengua with house-made refried beans, rice, and Monterey Jack cheese, encased in a flour tortilla and smothered in one of our four sauces. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Vegetarian/Vegan on request.
Ceviche$12.95
Camarones cooked in fresh lime juice with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro and fresh avocado. Served with tortilla chips or crackers. Gluten-free. May be served raw or undercooked or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Churros$6.95
Chocolate filled churros, sprinkled with cinnamon & powdered sugar. Served with dulce de leche dipping sauce. Vegetarian.
Chimichanga$8.95
Deep fry your burrito to make it a chimichanga! Served with up to 2 of our four suaces. Vegetarian/Vegan on request.
Enchilada Plate$15.95
Three corn tortillas filled with carne asada, carnitas, chicken tinga or monterey jack cheese. Mix and match any filling. Smothered with any of our four sauces, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and sour cream. Served with house-made refried beans and rice. Vegetarian on request. Gluten-free.
Location

2609 Main St

Littleton CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

