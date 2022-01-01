Palermo Pasta House - RR
Family-oriented artisanal pizza and fresh pasta restaurant in downtown Round Rock. All of our pasta shapes are made in house. We have 28 made from scratch sauces to choose from. Also, our pizzas and calzones are thin crust, hand tossed, and backed on stone. We have plenty of vegetarian and vegan options.
Popular Items
Location
121 E Main St, Round Rock
Round Rock TX
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
