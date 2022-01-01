Go
Palermo Pasta House - RR

Family-oriented artisanal pizza and fresh pasta restaurant in downtown Round Rock. All of our pasta shapes are made in house. We have 28 made from scratch sauces to choose from. Also, our pizzas and calzones are thin crust, hand tossed, and backed on stone. We have plenty of vegetarian and vegan options.

121 E Main St, Round Rock

Popular Items

Amatriciana$16.00
Tomato basil, pancetta (Italian bacon), crushed red pepper, seasonings.
Chicken Alfredo$18.00
Cream, butter, parmesan, grilled marinated chicken, seasonings.
Flatbread$10.00
Mushroom Cream$15.00
Cream, butter, garlic, crimini (brown) mushrooms, parmesan, seasonings.
Location

Round Rock TX

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

