Go
Toast

Palermo's Italian Restaurant

Authentic Italian cuisine. Order for pick up and enjoy a fantastic meal at a great price! Also order our specialty wines by the Bottle to take home for your special occassion.

PIZZA • PASTA

2667 S Dixie Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (792 reviews)

Popular Items

Pasta Bolognese$18.99
Chicken Noodle (Bowl Only)$9.99
Eggplant Parmigiana$12.99
Baked Ziti$14.99
Baked Ziti Lunch$7.99
Ravioli Lunch$7.99
Chicken Alfredo$19.99
Spaghetti$12.99
Side Salad$2.99
Stromboli / Lunch$8.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

2667 S Dixie Dr

Kettering OH

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Buckin Donkey Grill

No reviews yet

Thank you for your business!!!

Culp's Café

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carillon Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Butter Café

No reviews yet

Butter Café, your favorite brunch spot, located in Dayton, OH on Brown St. for over 10-years. Everything is better with Butter!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston