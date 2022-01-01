Go
Palio Grand Rapids

The Palio, our namesake, is a celebrated Italian horserace that runs through Siena, Italy twice each year and is the inspiration for our robust food and spirits. Palio is not just a restaurant, it’s a way of life! Palio is bold, vibrant, and embodies the spirit of The Palio di Siena horse race. It is full of life, emotions, and energy. The competitive nature of The Palio is emboldened in the spirit of our staff in their quest to be the best at creating a memorable dining experience for each of our guests. The flags strewn throughout the restaurant represent different contradas or neighborhoods in Italy and remind us of the lively and convivial cultural influences that come together in a festival of fun, food, and friendship.

545 Michigan St

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo Classico$15.95
Classic alfredo sauce of cream & Parmesan tossed with al dente fettuccine pasta.
Pane all'Aglio$7.95
thick-cut rustic bread, garlic butter & Parmesan cheese, brick oven roasted.
Carbonara$16.95
orecchiette, roasted chicken, broccolini, pancetta, egg yolk, Parmesan & black pepper
Caesar- Large$8.95
Classic Italian salad with crisp romaine & radicchio, Grana Padano, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
Parmigiano di Pollo$18.95
crispy chicken, tomato-basil sauce, and three-cheese topping on a bed of fresh spaghetti
Create Your Own Pizza$10.95
A blank palate of sauce & cheese! Create the perfect pizza with your favorite toppings:
Topping choices include (.95 each):
mushrooms • sausage • pepperoni • red peppers • grilled chicken • pancetta • red onion • prosciutto • meatballs • mozzarella • Asiago • Parmesan • spinach • fresh basil • artichoke hearts
Margherita Pizza$13.95
A simple but flavorful classic. Heirloom tomatoes, burrata, basil, EVOO & sea salt
Bolognese$14.95
fresh pappardelle, veal & pork meat sauce, tomatoes, sage, lemon, and a splash of cream
Insalata di Casa$3.95
mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato, croutons, Parmesan, white balsamic vinaigrette
Pollo Fusilli$16.95
corkscrew pasta, roasted chicken, pesto cream, pine nuts & sun-dried tomatoes
545 Michigan St

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
