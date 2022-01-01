Go
PALIO PIZZERIA

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

435 Main St

Hyannis, MA 02601

Menu

Most Popular

Breadsticks
$6.00

Three breadsticks brushed with olive oil and garlic, then topped with Mozzarella

Popular
14" Pizza
$14.50

Cheese pizza with the option to be customized.

Popular
10" Gluten Free Pizza
$13.00

Gluten-Free cheese pizza with the option to be customized.

Popular
18" Pizza
$19.50

Cheese pizza with the option to be customized.

Popular
Italian Grinder
$10.50

Served with Italian meat, provolone or American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and potato chips

Popular
Arugula Insalata
$10.00

Baby arugula, tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano-Reggianno and balsamic vinaigrette

Popular
Caesar
$9.00

Crisp romaine, house garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Popular

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmigiana Grinder
$10.50

Served with Chicken parmegiana, red sauce, provolone or mozzarela cheese and potato chips.

Chicken Parmigiana
$12.00

Linguini or ziti served with red sauce, breaded chicken and topped with Parmigiano – Reggiano.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread
$5.00

Four pieces of garlic bread with homemade marinara sauce

Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake
$5.50

Paninis

Chicken Pesto Panini
$10.00

Homemade pesto sauce, grilled chicken and fresh mozzarella cheese

Cannolis

Sea Salt Caramel Cannoli
$3.50

More

Red Sauce
$10.00

Linguini or ziti served with red sauce topped with Parmigiano- Reggiano

Chocolate Milk
$2.50
Coke
$2.50
Antipasto
$10.00

Sliced tomatoes, pitted Kalamata olives, mozzarella, English cucumbers, roasted red peppers, Italian meats, provolone and extra virgin olive oil.

Meatballs
$6.00

Three meatballs with red sauce and Parmesan cheese

Pasta e Fagioli
$6.00

Chicken broth based soup with Ditalini pasta and beans from Northern Italy

Broccoli Rabe
$20.50

White base with minced garlic, mozzarella, broccoli rabe and fennel sausage

18" Calzone Personalized
$19.50

Cheese calzone with the option to be customized.

Roasted Turkey Grinder
$10.50

Served with Roasted Turkey, provolone or American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and potato chips

Veggie Grinder
$10.50

Served with Broccoli, Mushrooms, provolone or American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and potato chips

Tomato & Mozzarella
$10.00

Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil and basil

Greek
$11.00

Crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncini, feta cheese, Kalamata olives and Greek dressing

House Garden
$9.00

Crisp romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions and Italian dressing

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

435 Main St, Hyannis MA 02601

Directions

